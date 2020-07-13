A few thunderstorms Monday evening, sunny and cooler for Tuesday

Local Forecast

An exiting cold front to the east is keeping things breezy for Monday evening with a few thunderstorms around Island Park and Yellowstone. cool temps remain in the forecast for Tuesday. A dry westerly flow will continue this week, with warming temperatures. A slight chance of thunderstorms will enter the region late-week.

Tuesday, sunny with highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Winds around 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday, sunny with highs into the mid to upper 80's. Winds around 10-15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny with thunderstorms to the south in Utah and SW Wyoming. Highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.

Friday and Saturday, slight risk of thunderstorms with highs around 90°.