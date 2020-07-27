​​​​​Thunderstorms, isolated showers, Red Flag Warning posted

Local Forecast

​​​​​Thunderstorm and shower chance for Tuesday

For Monday evening, warm with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. East wind 10 to 15 MPH, gusts as high as 25 mph.

A batch of monsoonal moisture will wrap in for late Monday and carry into Tuesday for our region. An area of low pressure over California will shift closer into Idaho. This low, will usher in southern moisture with some cloud cover and scattered storms. Look for isolated thunderstorms for Monday evening, mostly into the higher elevations and foothills. We'll look for partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout this Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. South winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. High pressure works back in for Wednesday and Thursday, with just a few mountain and foothill thunderstorms.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT

TUESDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410…

fire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources. Thunderstorm outflow can rapidly change the direction and rate of spread of any wild fire. THUNDERSTORMS…Expect 25 to 45 percent coverage of

thunderstorms in this area. OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.