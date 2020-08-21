Warm and smoky this weekend

Local Forecast

Warming temperatures with smoke and haze.

Saturday, hazy with highs into the lower 90's. Breezy, with winds 10-15 MPH, gusts up to 25 MPH.

Sunday, more smoke and haze with highs into the lower 90's. Winds 10-15 MPH, gusts up to 25 MPH.

AN AIR POLLUTION AND CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY…

Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality has become unhealthy in

Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and Teton

Counties of Idaho. Due to wildfire smoke, health impacts may

occur. Burning restrictions are in effect. Air quality is

currentlyin the unhealthy category and is forecast to be in the

unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy categories. This

advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly

improved.

Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or

smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous

outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous

outdoor activity. Your cooperation is appreciated.