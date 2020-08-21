Warm and smoky this weekend
Warming temperatures with smoke and haze.
Saturday, hazy with highs into the lower 90's. Breezy, with winds 10-15 MPH, gusts up to 25 MPH.
Sunday, more smoke and haze with highs into the lower 90's. Winds 10-15 MPH, gusts up to 25 MPH.
AN AIR POLLUTION AND CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY…
Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality has become unhealthy in
Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and Teton
Counties of Idaho. Due to wildfire smoke, health impacts may
occur. Burning restrictions are in effect. Air quality is
currentlyin the unhealthy category and is forecast to be in the
unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy categories. This
advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly
improved.
Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or
smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous
outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous
outdoor activity. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Comments