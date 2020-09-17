Gusty winds with more smoke for Friday, before an upper level low pressure system swings in. Late Friday and into Saturday, we'll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with dropping temperatures. Before the storm arrives, we're stuck with gusty winds and very dry conditions. With this wind, the National Weather service has issued a Red Flag Warning for late Thursday through Friday.
Friday, partly to mostly cloudy with smoke and hazy skies. Highs into the mid 80's with gusty winds. Slight chance of an afternoon and evening thunderstorm.
Saturday, mostly cloudy with a risk of showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the mid to upper 60's with gusty winds.
Sunday, mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's. Gusty winds at 10-20 MPH.
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, A HAINES INDEX OF 6, AND POOR
OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413,
422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476…
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
- WINDS…South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
South to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35
mph Friday.
- RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
- HAINES INDEX…6 (High).
- IMPACTS…While winds may hold shy of formal Red Flag criteria
for many areas today, especially east of the I-15 corridor,
and humidity values may hold shy of criteria for some areas
Friday, the OVERALL COMBINATION of continued dry conditions,
increasing winds over the two days, a Haines Index of 6, poor
overnight humidity recovery, very dry fuels, and recent fire
behavior suggest critical fire weather conditions will be in
place through Friday. New and preexisting fires may
spread rapidly.
