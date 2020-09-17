Local Forecast

Gusty winds with more smoke for Friday, before an upper level low pressure system swings in. Late Friday and into Saturday, we'll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with dropping temperatures. Before the storm arrives, we're stuck with gusty winds and very dry conditions. With this wind, the National Weather service has issued a Red Flag Warning for late Thursday through Friday.

Friday, partly to mostly cloudy with smoke and hazy skies. Highs into the mid 80's with gusty winds. Slight chance of an afternoon and evening thunderstorm.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a risk of showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the mid to upper 60's with gusty winds.

Sunday, mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's. Gusty winds at 10-20 MPH.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, A HAINES INDEX OF 6, AND POOR

OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413,

422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476…