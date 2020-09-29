Sunny with above average temperatures

Local Forecast

High pressure over the western states is intensifying. This is leading to a warming trend as this ridge of high pressure moves into the Great Basin. For Wednesday, we'll see sunny skies with highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's in the Snake River Plain. Light winds around 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows will still head back into the 30's with clear skies and light winds. Slightly warmer weather is expected for Thursday with highs reaching into the lower 80's. A cold front sweeps through Montana and eastern Wyoming on Friday. This front, will drive in some wind and clouds in our direction, with a slight drop in temperatures.