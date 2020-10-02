Smoke, above average temperatures

Local Forecast

A few clouds tonight, thanks to a system moving through eastern Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska. We'll look for more smoke drifting in from the west thanks to the California wildfires. Saturday, light winds, hazy and mostly sunny. Highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Sunday, more smoke and haze with highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's. By Monday, a dry front will push through Montana, that will lead to some breezy winds locally for the start of the work week. We're looking to hold onto these above average temperatures, well into this approaching workweek.