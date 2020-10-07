Skip to Content
Warm, hazy and breezy for Thursday

We still have much of the same weather pattern lined-up for Thursday. However, we'll look to add in some breezy winds for the afternoon hours. Still more smoke and haze settling into the region, thanks to the California wildfires. Late Saturday, an area of low pressure pushes in, delivering cold, windy, and wet conditions for Sunday and Monday. Highs for Thursday will reach into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Winds around 10-20 MPH, with a mostly sunny but hazy sky. Friday, highs slightly cooler into the mid to upper 70's with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, partly sunny in the morning, with increasing clouds throughout the day. Scattered showers late Saturday into Sunday.

Michael Coats

