Hazy Friday, Storm Arrives Late Saturday

Local Forecast

Winds begin to calm a bit overnight into Friday morning.

We're working in more smoke and warm temperatures from the southwest, before a storm moves through Saturday evening. For Friday, we'll see mostly sunny and smoky skies with highs into the mid to upper 70's in the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10 MPH. Saturday morning will be quiet, with partly sunny skies.

Saturday afternoon, increasing clouds with the winds increasing as well. Scattered snow and rain showers are expected late Saturday and into Sunday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to about 5,000 feet by Sunday morning.

Temperatures for Sunday and Monday are only expected to reach into the 40's and 50's, along with gusty winds.