Hard freeze warning, lighter winds for Thursday
With our exiting cold front, we'll see freezing temperatures overnight into Thursday morning. The National Weather Service, has issued a Hard Freeze Warning, for areas around the Snake River Plain. Winds are taking a brief break for Thursday, before another front pushes in for late Friday and this weekend.
Highs for Thursday will only reach into the lower 50's. Friday, sunny skies, with a high near 55°. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. A slight chance of showers for this Saturday and Sunday, with gusty winds.
HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT
THURSDAY…
…WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
- WHAT…For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 25 expected. Winds speeds have reduced below criteria
and therefore will be allowed to expire early.
- WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain including
the INL and the cities of Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St. Anthony.
- WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
