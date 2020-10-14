Hard freeze warning, lighter winds for Thursday

Local Forecast

With our exiting cold front, we'll see freezing temperatures overnight into Thursday morning. The National Weather Service, has issued a Hard Freeze Warning, for areas around the Snake River Plain. Winds are taking a brief break for Thursday, before another front pushes in for late Friday and this weekend.

Highs for Thursday will only reach into the lower 50's. Friday, sunny skies, with a high near 55°. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. A slight chance of showers for this Saturday and Sunday, with gusty winds.

HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT

THURSDAY…

…WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…