Published 4:13 pm

Sunny skies, cold mornings

10 26 2020

Another cold night and morning for early Tuesday. We'll slowly start to warm-up, with high pressure building back into the west.

Tuesday, sunny with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's, with light winds.

Wednesday, sunny with highs into the mid 40's.

Thursday, sunny with highs into the lower to mid 50's.

Friday, mostly sunny with increasing winds and highs into the upper 50's.

Saturday, mostly sunny with breezy winds 10-15 MPH, gusts around 20 MPH. Highs into the mid to upper 50's.

