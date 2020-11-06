Scattered showers and gusty winds this weekend
Winter-like weather for this weekend, as a storm system moves in from the west. Showers will begin to fall into Saturday afternoon, with rain turning over to snow showers into Sunday. After the storm passes, look for very cold temperatures for the rest of the workweek ahead. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our local mountains.
Saturday, A chance of rain after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high into the mid 60's. Gusty winds, 10-20 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH.
Sunday, snow and rain showers with highs into the mid 30's. New possible snow accumulation around one inch. Gusty winds 10-20 MPH, with gusts around 35 MPH.
Monday, clearing sky with a high into the upper 20's.
WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON:
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches, except 3 to 10 inches on ridge tops and mountain
passes. Locally higher amounts possible.
- WHERE…Cities such as Island Park, Challis, Clayton, Stanley,
Sun Valley, Dubois and Spencer. Mountain passes such as
Galena, Willow Creek, Monida, Targhee, Pine Creek and
Emigration. Mountain ranges including the Sawtooths, Lost
River Range, Wasatch and Big Holes.
- WHEN…From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Difficult driving due to slick conditions and low
visibility. Patchy blowing snow possible on mid and upper
slopes.
