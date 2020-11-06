Scattered showers and gusty winds this weekend

Local Forecast

Winter-like weather for this weekend, as a storm system moves in from the west. Showers will begin to fall into Saturday afternoon, with rain turning over to snow showers into Sunday. After the storm passes, look for very cold temperatures for the rest of the workweek ahead. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our local mountains.

Saturday, A chance of rain after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high into the mid 60's. Gusty winds, 10-20 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH.

Sunday, snow and rain showers with highs into the mid 30's. New possible snow accumulation around one inch. Gusty winds 10-20 MPH, with gusts around 35 MPH.

Monday, clearing sky with a high into the upper 20's.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON: