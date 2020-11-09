Scattered snow, cold and windy

Local Forecast

We're working on another system from the northwest with a risk of snow showers for Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the snow showers will favor the higher elevations. Local foothills and mountains east of the Snake River Plain, could see 3 to 8 inches late Monday through Wednesday. 1 to 3 inches of new snowfall possible in the Central Mountains.

High pressure over the eastern Pacific, will help drive in one system after another with scattered snow showers possible, well into next week.

Tuesday, chance of snow, with a high into the lower 30's. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs into the lower 30's with wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday, highs into the lower 30's with a partly sunny sky.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM

MST WEDNESDAY…