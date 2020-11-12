Stormy weather on the way for Friday and Saturday
A storm system is approaching form the northwest. We'll see a slight temperature bump up-ward, before a cold front arrives into Saturday. Areas of the Snake River Plain and lower elevation valleys, will look for a rain snow mix, with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's. Rain will turn over to snow for Saturday morning, with the cold front's passage. Current estimates for snowfall Saturday, are around 1-3" of snow for the Snake River Plain. Expect heavier snowfall amounts for our local mountains, especially westward facing slopes. The National Weather Service, has issued Winter Storm Watches for Saturday, for our local mountains. We'll also see gusty winds with this storm, wind gusts around 20-30 MPH. Sunday, a few leftover snow showers expected with highs into the mid to upper 30's. By Monday and Tuesday, we'll see a nice re-bound of temperatures into the 40's and 50's, with a partly cloudy sky.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST
SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
down low with 5 to 10 inches for mountain areas. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.
- WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St Anthony,
Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Sweetzer Summit, Preston, Thatcher, St Charles,
Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Grace, Soda
Springs, Tetonia, and Driggs.
- WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions
due to moderate snow. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility as well. The hazardous conditions could impact
the evening commute.
WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14
inches, except 16 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes possible. Locally higher amounts up to 30 inches
are possible on ridgetops. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
- WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and the Big Lost Highlands
including Sun Valley, Galena Summit, and Copper Basin.
- WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
.WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches, except 10 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE…Bear River and Caribou Range including Wayan and Swan
Valley. Big Hole Mountains and Centennial Mountains including
the towns of Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.
- WHEN…From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
