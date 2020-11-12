Stormy weather on the way for Friday and Saturday

Local Forecast

A storm system is approaching form the northwest. We'll see a slight temperature bump up-ward, before a cold front arrives into Saturday. Areas of the Snake River Plain and lower elevation valleys, will look for a rain snow mix, with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's. Rain will turn over to snow for Saturday morning, with the cold front's passage. Current estimates for snowfall Saturday, are around 1-3" of snow for the Snake River Plain. Expect heavier snowfall amounts for our local mountains, especially westward facing slopes. The National Weather Service, has issued Winter Storm Watches for Saturday, for our local mountains. We'll also see gusty winds with this storm, wind gusts around 20-30 MPH. Sunday, a few leftover snow showers expected with highs into the mid to upper 30's. By Monday and Tuesday, we'll see a nice re-bound of temperatures into the 40's and 50's, with a partly cloudy sky.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST

SATURDAY…

Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Sweetzer Summit, Preston, Thatcher, St Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Tetonia, and Driggs. WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions

due to moderate snow. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility as well. The hazardous conditions could impact

the evening commute.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

including Sun Valley, Galena Summit, and Copper Basin. WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday morning.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

.WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…