Chance of snow for Thursday, cold weekend

Local Forecast

Rain and snow showers with us Wednesday night and Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. We'll see dropping snow levels overnight with colder temperatures with us for the rest of the weekend and this weekend. By Friday, we'll see drier weather with chilly daytime highs into the the 30's.

Thursday, windy with highs into the 30's. Chance of snow and rain showers. Most of the snow will favor local mountains.

Friday, partly sunny with highs into the mid 30's.

Saturday, partly sunny with highs into the lower 30's.

Sunday, partly sunny with highs into the mid 30's.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, highs into the mid 30's.