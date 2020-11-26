Thanksgiving AM Fog

Local Forecast

Showers to the SE dissipate this morning by the time you wake up then fog burns out for some sun this afternoon. Snowy slick spots on many roads, so travel caution is advised as temps wont get beyond 32 for most. Light winds today and continued cold tonight in the teens and around 22. Calm Thanksgiving with consistent temps and some fog tomorrow in areas.

We have added a shower chance returning by Monday. More at noon on Local News 8.

Happy Thanksgiving! Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather