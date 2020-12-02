Sunny and cold, with areas of AM fog

Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure remains in place through Sunday morning. With this ridge, we'll continue to see an inversion. An inversion is sinking air, with cold air hanging low in elevation. Overnight lows in the Snake River Plain will be close to zero with sub-zero morning wind chills. Daytime highs will reach into the mid 30's, with light winds. This inversion will create increased stagnation, increasing surface pollutants.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS

EVENING TO 1 PM MST SUNDAY…

and little vertical mixing, is expected. WHERE…All of eastern and southeast Idaho.

WHEN…From 8 PM Wednesday to 1 PM MST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to

air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of

residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and

vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies

for possible restrictions in your area.