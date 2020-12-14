More snow showers on the way

Local Forecast

Unsettled conditions stick around this week, as more wet weather systems roll in from the Pacific. Our next storm is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, with another inch possible for the Snake River Plain. A more potent system arrives Thursday with another 2-4" of new snowfall possible.

Thursday, areas of fog in the morning with light winds. Chance of snow showers in the morning, with more scattered snow showers by the evening. Highs into the mid 20's, SW winds around 10 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs into the lower 30's with winds around 10 MPH.

Thursday, snow showers with highs into the mid 30's. 2-4" possible of new snowfall in the Snake River Plain. SW Winds 10-15 MPH.