A chance of snow Thursday, scattered snow Friday and Saturday

Local Forecast

A couple of systems are moving through the west, we'll have a few snow showers for Thursday. Most of the snow showers will favor the mountains, with some of the snow spreading into the Snake River Plain. For Thursday we'll see mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 30°. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible, with 1-3" of new snow possible around Island Park, West Yellowstone.

Friday, another system is approaching from the west with snow showers possible Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. We could see some heavier snow showers early Saturday morning. Scattered snow showers will look to end by Saturday afternoon. Highs into the upper 20's for the Snake River Plain. Colder temps for Sunday and Monday behind the Friday night storm.