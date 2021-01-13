Dropping temperatures behind Wednesday’s cold front

Local Forecast

Staying windy for Wednesday evening, as a cold front exits eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. We're seeing a few snow showers in our eastern highlands, with clearing, cold conditions tonight.

Overnight, partly cloudy with a few lingering snow showers. Lows into the teens and single digits for the Snake River Plain. Winds 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday, highs into the upper 20's to lower 30's with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.

Friday, partly cloudy with highs into the lower 30's. A slight chance of snow along the Montana state line.

This weekend, partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, highs into the lower 30's for the Snake River Plain.