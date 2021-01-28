Skip to Content
Rain and snow showers with lighter winds for Friday

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Lows into the upper 20's to lower 30's, with winds around 10 MPH.

For this Friday, we're stuck with this un-settled flow of wet weather from the southwest. We'll look for scattered rain and snow showers for the Snake River Plain, highs into the upper 30's to mid 40's. Snow showers into the higher elevations, with the average wind speed around 10 MPH for the entire region.

Saturday, dropping temperatures closer to freezing for the high, with some snow showers. Mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 30's for the Snake River Plain. Most of the snow will favor locations close to the Wyoming state line.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
    with locally higher amounts near Craters of the Moon and Arco.
  • WHERE…Craters of the Moon, Tom Cat Summit, Arco, and Mackey.
  • WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
    winds. Expect possible highway and road closures due to
    drifting of snow.
    WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY…
    …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
  • WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional accumulations of 6 to 16
    inches possible in the mountains and over passes with 2 to 6
    inches in the lower elevations.
  • WHERE…Smokey, Pioneer, and Centennial Mountains. Including
    Galena Summit and Targhee Pass.
  • WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to snow and gusty
    winds. Temporary road closures are possible due to drifting
    snow.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

