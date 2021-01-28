Rain and snow showers with lighter winds for Friday

Local Forecast

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Lows into the upper 20's to lower 30's, with winds around 10 MPH.

For this Friday, we're stuck with this un-settled flow of wet weather from the southwest. We'll look for scattered rain and snow showers for the Snake River Plain, highs into the upper 30's to mid 40's. Snow showers into the higher elevations, with the average wind speed around 10 MPH for the entire region.

Saturday, dropping temperatures closer to freezing for the high, with some snow showers. Mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 30's for the Snake River Plain. Most of the snow will favor locations close to the Wyoming state line.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY…