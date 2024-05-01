A slight chance of snow, rain and thunderstorms for Thursday with gusty winds

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM THURSDAY:

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Overnight, there is a chance of snow showers with a possible thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy with an overnight low temperature in the mid to upper 20’s.

A slight chance of snow and rain for Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 50’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday, with a high near 57°. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Saturday, with a high temperature in the lower 70’s.