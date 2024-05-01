Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A slight chance of snow, rain and thunderstorms for Thursday with gusty winds

By
Updated
today at 6:13 PM
Published 4:06 PM

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM THURSDAY:

  • WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.
  • WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Overnight, there is a chance of snow showers with a possible thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy with an overnight low temperature in the mid to upper 20’s.

A slight chance of snow and rain for Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 50’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday, with a high near 57°. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Saturday, with a high temperature in the lower 70’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content