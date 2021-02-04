Scattered snow showers Friday with gusty winds

Local Forecast

A system out of the northwest will usher in scattered snow showers and gusty winds. We'll see most of the snow favor locations near the Wyoming border and Central Idaho, with scattered snow reaching into the Snake River Plain. We'll still have a few isolated snow showers for Saturday. Expect highs into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain with overnight lows into the teens and 20's.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY…

WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

expected. WHERE…Shoshone, Burley, Oakley, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

Holbrook, American Falls, Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

areas.

Holbrook, American Falls, Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot areas. WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Crosswinds will create difficult driving conditions, especially

for high profile vehicles.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS

EVENING TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY…