Scattered snow showers Friday with gusty winds
A system out of the northwest will usher in scattered snow showers and gusty winds. We'll see most of the snow favor locations near the Wyoming border and Central Idaho, with scattered snow reaching into the Snake River Plain. We'll still have a few isolated snow showers for Saturday. Expect highs into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain with overnight lows into the teens and 20's.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Shoshone, Burley, Oakley, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
Holbrook, American Falls, Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot
areas.
- WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Crosswinds will create difficult driving conditions, especially
for high profile vehicles.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE…Emigration Pass, Pine Creek Pass, 33 between Tetonia and
Rexburg, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,
Driggs, Ashton, Island Park, and Kilgore.
- WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Comments