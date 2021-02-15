Chance of snow showers Tuesday, windy and Cold

Local Forecast

Our northwest flow will continue with mountain snow showers and dropping temps for Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll have a few isolated snow showers for the Snake River Plain for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. Look for winds around 10-20 MPH, for Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows into the teens with a slight chance of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until Tuesday morning for the mountains and foothills east of the Snake River Plain. Another storm arrives late Thursday into Friday morning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST

TUESDAY…