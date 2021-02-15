Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 5:49 pm
Published 5:15 pm

Chance of snow showers Tuesday, windy and Cold

2 15 2021 gh

Our northwest flow will continue with mountain snow showers and dropping temps for Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll have a few isolated snow showers for the Snake River Plain for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. Look for winds around 10-20 MPH, for Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows into the teens with a slight chance of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until Tuesday morning for the mountains and foothills east of the Snake River Plain. Another storm arrives late Thursday into Friday morning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
    inches.
  • WHERE…Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, Soda
    Springs, Montpelier, Stanley, Emigration Pass, Georgetown
    Summit, Galena Summit.
  • WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
    snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content