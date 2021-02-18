Scattered snow showers Friday and Saturday

Local Forecast

A system is moving through the region, with scattered snow showers and gusty winds. We're looking to keep the heavier bands of snow into the higher elevations with lighter snowfall amounts in the Snake River Plain. Overnight, we'll see increasing clouds and scattered snow showers. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 20's, with winds 10-25 MPH out of the southwest. Friday, scattered snow showers with cloudy skies. Highs into the mid 30's with winds 10-25 MPH, New snow accumulation of less than a half inch to 1" possible.

Saturday, chance of snow showers with highs into the lower 30's. South winds 10-25 MPH, New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs into the upper 20's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS

EVENING TO 6 AM MST FRIDAY…