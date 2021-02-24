Stormy weather moving in for Thursday evening
An area of low pressure is moving towards eastern Idaho for Thursday evening and Friday. Thursday morning will be quiet and cold with light winds. Throughout the day, we'll be increasing clouds and wind speeds as stormy weather approaches. Highs will reach only into the upper 20's to the lower 30's. By Thursday evening, scattered snow showers and gusty winds. Overnight lows back into the lower 20's, with winds into the 15-25 MPH range.
Friday: Cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow, with a high into the upper 20's. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH, with gusts over 30 MPH. Scattered snow showers will continue into Saturday.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE…Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and Bear
River Range including Tetonia, Driggs, Swan Valley, Wayan and
Emigration Summit.
- WHEN…From late Thursday night through late Friday night.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
