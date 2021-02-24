Stormy weather moving in for Thursday evening

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure is moving towards eastern Idaho for Thursday evening and Friday. Thursday morning will be quiet and cold with light winds. Throughout the day, we'll be increasing clouds and wind speeds as stormy weather approaches. Highs will reach only into the upper 20's to the lower 30's. By Thursday evening, scattered snow showers and gusty winds. Overnight lows back into the lower 20's, with winds into the 15-25 MPH range.

Friday: Cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow, with a high into the upper 20's. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH, with gusts over 30 MPH. Scattered snow showers will continue into Saturday.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…