Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:21 pm
Published 6:10 pm

A few isolated showers, light winds

3v9v2021

A low pressure system is slowly making its way down the Pacific coast. Off of that low, we're seeing some clouds and a few isolated showers in our area. Most of the showers for Wednesday and Thursday will be over Nevada, Utah and California. Overnight, look for mostly cloudy skies, with winds around 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows into the teens and 20's.

Wednesday, partly cloudy with a few isolated showers, mostly into the mountains. Highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's.

Thursday, mostly sunny with highs close to 40° in the Snake River Plain.

Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Skip to content