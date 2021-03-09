A few isolated showers, light winds

Local Forecast

A low pressure system is slowly making its way down the Pacific coast. Off of that low, we're seeing some clouds and a few isolated showers in our area. Most of the showers for Wednesday and Thursday will be over Nevada, Utah and California. Overnight, look for mostly cloudy skies, with winds around 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows into the teens and 20's.

Wednesday, partly cloudy with a few isolated showers, mostly into the mountains. Highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's.

Thursday, mostly sunny with highs close to 40° in the Snake River Plain.