Warmer temps this weekend, slight chance of snow in SE Idaho

Local Forecast

A low pressure system is moving through the four corners region with showers to our south and warmer air getting pumped into our region. We'll see a slight chance of snow around Bear Lake and SW Wyoming.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs close to 50°. Winds around 10-15 MPH. Slight chance of snow in SE Idaho and SW Wyoming.

Sunday, sunny with highs into the upper 40's to the lower 50's.

Monday and Tuesday, a storm system moves in from the west coast. The storm is expected to split before it reaches our region. Look for mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of snow.