Sunny and warmer Wednesday, cold front on the way

Local Forecast

We're seeing just a few isolated showers this evening around the mountains of far eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. High pressure is working in from the south for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. Daytime highs for Wednesday will reach into the lower to mid 50's for the Snake River Plain. An area of low pressure and associated cold front, advances from the northwest this Friday and Saturday. With the arrival of the system, we'll see scattered showers and gusty winds. Before the front passes through, daytime highs will rise into the upper 50's and lower 60's.