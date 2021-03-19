Scattered snow, rain showers with colder temps this weekend

Local Forecast

A Pacific low from the northwest is sliding through the region this weekend. We'll see snow and rain showers, along with gusty winds. A second cold front moves in for Monday with more scattered showers.

Rain and snow showers expected to start late Friday and overnight into Saturday. Temps overnight will be cold enough for some snow to accumulate in areas of the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, rain and snow showers in the morning and midday, with drier conditions in the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 40's with winds 15-35 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the upper 40's.

Monday, snow showers with highs into the lower 40's

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

2 PM MDT SATURDAY PRIMARILY ABOVE 6500 FEET…