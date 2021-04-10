High Wind Warning for Saturday

Local Forecast

A strong front will push through the region Saturday. With this front, we'll see a few isolated snow and rain showers. However, the main concern with this front, will be high winds throughout the region. The National Weather Service in Pocatello, has issued a High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM MDT THIS EVENING.

WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.

Wind gusts up to 70 mph expected across the Arco Desert and the

INL north and east towards Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

Wind gusts up to 70 mph expected across the Arco Desert and the INL north and east towards Idaho Falls and Rexburg. WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain, including

IMPACTS…Strong gusty cross winds and widespread blowing dust

are likely. Local areas may see visibility reduced to 1/4 mile

or less in blowing dust creating dangerous driving conditions

and potential road closures, especially Interstate 15 from Idaho

Falls to Roberts. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines

resulting in power outages. Travel will be very difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM MDT THIS EVENING: