High Wind Warning for Saturday
A strong front will push through the region Saturday. With this front, we'll see a few isolated snow and rain showers. However, the main concern with this front, will be high winds throughout the region. The National Weather Service in Pocatello, has issued a High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory.
HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM MDT THIS EVENING.
- WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
Wind gusts up to 70 mph expected across the Arco Desert and the
INL north and east towards Idaho Falls and Rexburg.
- WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain, including
but not limited to Craters of the Moon, Atomic City, Mud Lake,
Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and Saint Anthony. This
includes Idaho National Laboratory.
- WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Strong gusty cross winds and widespread blowing dust
are likely. Local areas may see visibility reduced to 1/4 mile
or less in blowing dust creating dangerous driving conditions
and potential road closures, especially Interstate 15 from Idaho
Falls to Roberts. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines
resulting in power outages. Travel will be very difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM MDT THIS EVENING:
- WHAT…Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts to around 50
MPH expected.
- WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and lower Snake Plain,
including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, American
Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, and
Blackfoot. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.
- WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds and widespread areas of blowing
dust are likely. Gusty winds will create difficult driving
conditions for high profile vehicles. Isolated tree damage and
power outages are possible.
