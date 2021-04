Local Forecast

High pressure working into the northwest will deliver sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Our next storm chance arrives Monday out of Montana.

Saturday: Highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's with sunny skies. Northeast winds at 10 MPH.

Sunday: Highs into the mid 60's with sunny skies, winds around 5-10 MPH.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers, highs into the lower 50's and Gusty winds.

Tuesday: Windy, highs into the lower 50's and gusty winds.