Above average temps, chance of thunderstorms

Local Forecast

Our southwest flow is still in place with highs well above average into the upper 80's and lower 90's. We'll also increase the risk of thunderstorms for the entire region.

Tonight: Breezy with partly cloudy skies and lows into the upper 50's to lower 60's.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 80's to lower 90's, SW winds 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, highs around the mid to lower 80's.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid 80's. Chance of thunderstorms with some gusty winds.