Slightly Cooler with a Thunderstorm Risk

Local Forecast

Gusty winds for Wednesday night with scattered thunderstorms. Winds 10-25 MPH, with lows into the upper 50's. Some of these storms will carry over into Thursday morning, especially for SE Idaho and SW Wyoming.

Thursday: A chance of thunderstorms, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs into the lower to mid 80's with winds 10-15 MPH, with stronger wind gusts possible.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high into the lower to mid 80's.

High pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest for this weekend and the following workweek. Highs for this weekend will get back into the 90's for the Snake River Plain. Highs into the low 100's will be a possibility for the workweek.