Increasing temperatures, gusty winds

Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms this evening and tonight. Clearing skies with lows into the mid 50's. Sunny skies for Tuesday with highs into the lower to mid 90's, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Even warmer temperatures are expected for Wednesday, with highs into the upper 90's. However, we'll see gusty winds as an area of low pressure moving to our north on Wednesday. That low pressure passing through, will lower temperatures into the upper 80's to lower 90's.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

WEDNESDAY NIGHT…