Hot temps, Chance of thunderstorms

Local Forecast

We'll see increasing temps and a threat for thunderstorms this weekend. Temperatures are looking to close in on 100° for Sunday and Monday with a strong ridge of high pressure over Utah.

Saturday, highs into the mid 90's, with breezy winds in the afternoon and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Sunday and Monday, highs into the upper 90's and lower 100's. A slight chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds from the afternoon storm clouds.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 98

and 104 degrees possible.

and 104 degrees possible. WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, the Snake

Plain, Arco Desert and the South Hills.

Plain, Arco Desert and the South Hills. WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.