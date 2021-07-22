Chance of thunderstorms Thursday evening, drier for Friday

Local Forecast

We're starting to flatten out the ridge of high pressure over the four corners, this will push back back on some of the monsoonal moisture. We'll also see more smoke drift in from regional wildfires.

Overnight: A chance of thunderstorms with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of smoke, with a low around into the upper 50's. South southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH.

Friday: Sunny with areas of smoke, a high into the lower 90's. South wind 5 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny with smoke, a high into the lower 90's. East southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.