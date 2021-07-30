Chance of thunderstorms this weekend, possible flash flooding

Local Forecast

Look for more of the same, with slightly cooler temps into the 80's and isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

Friday night: A chance of thunderstorms and showers. Lows into the lower 60's with gusty winds.

Saturday: A chance of thunderstorms and showers with gusty winds. High temps into the mid 80's for the Snake River Plain.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the mid 80's for the valleys.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs into the upper 70's.