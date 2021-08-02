Skip to Content
today at 6:12 PM
Published 5:05 PM

Scattered thunderstorms Monday night, drier weather with smoke for Tuesday

822021
KIFI Weather

Scattered thunderstorms Monday night, drier weather with smoke for Tuesday

Scattered thunderstorms with a flood advisory through Monday evening. We'll see drying weather for Tuesday with more smoke drifting in from the north.

Tonight, lows into the upper 50's to lower 60's. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday, Partly sunny with smoke and haze. A slight chance of thunderstorms with highs into the lower 80's.

Wednesday, sunny with highs into the upper 80's to lower 90's. A chance of thunderstorms, mostly into the mountains.

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

