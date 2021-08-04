Highs into the 90’s for Thursday, cold front for Friday

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure will push in from the northwest for the end of the workweek and this weekend. We'll still have smoke with us for Thursday, with some afternoon thunderstorms and highs into the 90's. Winds will increase as well for Thursday afternoon and into Friday. Cooler highs for Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps for this weekend will rebound back into the mid 80's with mostly sunny, smoky skies and a few isolated thunderstorms.