Chance of rain, areas of smoke

Local Forecast

We have an area of low pressure over Idaho, with scattered showers, thunderstorms and cooler temps for tonight and Thursday. This low will move off for Friday, with another area of low pressure arriving from the northwest on Saturday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers with thunderstorms. Patchy smoke with lows into the upper 40's.

THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs into the upper 60's for the Snake River Plain. Areas of smoke. AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY REMAINS IN EFFECT. Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower and thunderstorm. Highs into the lower 70's.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs into the mid 70's.

SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high into the mid 70's.