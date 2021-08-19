Areas of smoke for Friday; weekend showers with cool temps

Local Forecast

A drier northwest flow arrives for Friday, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon. Smoke will also try to seep in from the west, with the somewhat drier weather for Friday. On Saturday, another area of low pressure, arrives from the Northwest with scattered showers and highs into the 70's.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers with Patchy smoke, mostly cloudy, with a low into the upper 40's.

FRIDAY: Areas of smoke, partly sunny with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs into the lower 70's for the Snake River Plain and surrounding valleys.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs into the lower 70's.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a alight chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs into the lower to mid 70's.

AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY REMAINS IN EFFECT:

Due to elevated pollutant levels, the air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power counties. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved.