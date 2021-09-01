Highs into the 70’s with some smoke

Local Forecast

Breezy Wednesday evening with an exiting area of low pressure to our north. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid to upper 40's, with areas of smoke and haze. For Thursday, we'll see lighter winds with highs into the upper 70's. The smoke will still be an issue, with most spots in our region holding in the Moderate air quality level. There will be some sub-tropical moisture working into the region for Thursday and Friday from the south. Most of the thunderstorms will be focused into Utah and Central Wyoming, with some storms working into extreme Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Temps are expected to warm back up into the 80's for this weekend, with sunny skies.