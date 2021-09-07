Heat and smoke with highs into the 90’s

Skip to Content
KIFI Weather

Tonight: Smoke with partly cloudy skies. Lows into the lower 50's with light winds.

Wednesday: Smoke and hazy skies with highs into the lower 90's. SW winds around 10 MPh.

Thursday: Sunny with smoke, a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs into the lower 90's. Gusty winds at 10-25 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a thunderstorm chance. Highs into the lower 80's. Gusty winds 10-25 MPH.

Saturday: A slight chance of thunderstorms with highs into upper 70's. Gusty winds at 10-25 MPH.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

