Warmer and breezy for Wednesday

Local Forecast

A dry front from the north will draw up warmer air from the south for Wednesday. Highs for Wednesday will get into the lower 80's for the Snake River Plain. This front will also bring in the gusty winds at 15-35 MPH. Behind the front, we'll loof for slightly cooler temperatures for Thursday. Mostly sunny skies, for Thursday with highs into the mid 70's. We'll see a few thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon, mostly around Island Park and the National Parks in Western Wyoming. Another system arrives from the northwest this weekend, with some shower activity for Sunday and Monday.