Local Forecast

Chance of showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning

A quick moving cold front will sweep in Wednesday night with some wind and isolated showers.

OVERNIGHT: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy with lows into the lower 40's. Winds 10-15 MPH, Gusts 20-30 MPH.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain the morning with mostly to partly cloudy skies, with highs around 70°,

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs into the lower 70's.

SATURDAY: Highs into the upper 70's with sunny skies.