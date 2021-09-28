Colder temps with dry weather and lighter winds

Local Forecast

Breezy tonight with winds slowly decreasing overnight into Wednesday. Colder temps tonight with a Freeze Warning for early Wednesday morning. We're working in sunshine, with some smoke from the Boundary Fire in Central Idaho.

TONIGHT: Breezy with lows into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH, with lighter winds after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Cool and sunny with highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's. Areas of frost in the morning with a Freeze Warning.

THURSDAY: Areas of frost with sunny skies, highs into the lower 60's.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and the Eastern Magic Valley.

WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that havein-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.