Warm before the storm, chance of showers Tuesday PM

Local Forecast

Wet weather is approaching from the south and the west this week. For Tuesday, we'll see increasing cloud cover, warm temps before the stormy weather arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows into the lower to mid 40's. Breezy with winds 10-25 MPH.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds through the afternoon with a chance of afternoon and evening showers. Highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with high elevation snow showers. Highs into the upper 60's with gusty winds.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms with highs into the upper 60's.