Showers, thunderstorms and wind, with dropping temps into next week

Local Forecast

Showers, thunderstorms and wind for tonight with dropping temps into next week

An area of low pressure continues it's trip through the west with scattered showers Friday night into Saturday morning and mid-day. Overnight, look for scattered showers and thunderstorms with gutsy winds. Low's will be back into the mid 40's for the Snake River Plain. There will be a chance at snow for the mountains with lows into the lower 30's for Jackson and Island Park. Rain and gusty winds will carry through into Saturday morning, with most of the wet weather clearing by Saturday afternoon. Highs for Saturday will be only into the upper 40's to lower 50's. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs into the 50's, before another low pressure system moves into the region out of western Canada. The first snowfall of the season will be possible Monday and Tuesday, as this COLD Canadian system drops in for the start of the workweek.