Snow Showers and Windy Tonight

We'll see snow/rain mix continue this afternoon with winds picking up at times NNW eventually, 15-20mph with gusts to 35. Lake Wind Advisory in effect until dusk at American Fall Reservoir. Winter Weather Advisory debuts at 6pm through Tuesday at 6am for the valley and I-15 corridor. Winter Storm Warning for the upper highlands stays up through noon tomorrow.

We hit our high temperatures this morning in the 40's with thermometers dropping to the mid 30's by 10am. Slushy snow started and we've got more cold air after a cold front passes mid afternoon. (Hence, the winds)

More rain/snow into supper time and just snow later tonight and bottoming out at 28 degrees. But winds will make WC feel like 19 or so in Idaho Falls. More snow lingering for Tuesday and high around 40. Slick morning likely and cold. We clear out later with more cold air and highs Wednesday in the upper 30's.

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather on television since 1995. That makes him the most experienced weather forecaster in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, since he joined our team in 2018. Start your day with Local News 8 in the morning at 5am & 6am, and noon, every Monday through Friday.

With 26 years in television as a news and weather anchor, reporter, producer and talk show host, you’ll also be seeing Jeff reporting on local people and events on Local News 8 at 5, 6, and 10pm weekdays.

