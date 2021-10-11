Snow Showers and Windy Tonight

Local Forecast

We'll see snow/rain mix continue this afternoon with winds picking up at times NNW eventually, 15-20mph with gusts to 35. Lake Wind Advisory in effect until dusk at American Fall Reservoir. Winter Weather Advisory debuts at 6pm through Tuesday at 6am for the valley and I-15 corridor. Winter Storm Warning for the upper highlands stays up through noon tomorrow.

We hit our high temperatures this morning in the 40's with thermometers dropping to the mid 30's by 10am. Slushy snow started and we've got more cold air after a cold front passes mid afternoon. (Hence, the winds)

More rain/snow into supper time and just snow later tonight and bottoming out at 28 degrees. But winds will make WC feel like 19 or so in Idaho Falls. More snow lingering for Tuesday and high around 40. Slick morning likely and cold. We clear out later with more cold air and highs Wednesday in the upper 30's.

