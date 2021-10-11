Winter storm system moves through Monday night into Tuesday

Local Forecast

OVERNIGHT: Scattered rain and snow showers with lows into the upper 20's to the lower 30's for the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-20 MPH, new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

TUESDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the lower to mid 40's. Winds 15-25 MPH, with showers slowly moving off to the east.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs into the lower to mid 40's.

THURSDAY: A chance of snow and rain with highs around 40°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold with highs into the lower 40's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON TUESDAY:

WHAT…Light to moderate snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible below 5000 feet and up to 4 inches possible above 5000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph may produce areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

WHEN…Continuing until noon Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TUESDAY: