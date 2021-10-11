Winter storm system moves through Monday night into Tuesday
OVERNIGHT: Scattered rain and snow showers with lows into the upper 20's to the lower 30's for the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-20 MPH, new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
TUESDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the lower to mid 40's. Winds 15-25 MPH, with showers slowly moving off to the east.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs into the lower to mid 40's.
THURSDAY: A chance of snow and rain with highs around 40°.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold with highs into the lower 40's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON TUESDAY:
- WHAT…Light to moderate snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible below 5000 feet and up to 4 inches possible above 5000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph may produce areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
- WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
- WHEN…Continuing until noon Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TUESDAY:
- WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches below 6000 feet and 6 to 10 inches above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph through mountain passes creating areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
- WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass, and Targhee Pass.
- WHEN…Continuing through noon Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel may be difficult at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
